Stopping Congress is the collective aim of BJP and CPI(M) in Kerala: Election Observer Sachin Pilot

Congress leader and Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot played down the recent rebellion of Bhupen Borah in Assam by claiming that such departures do not affect a big party like the Congress.

He attacked the BJP for the US Trade deal and claimed that 1 percent of the Indian population controls 40 percent of the country's assets. He said that the Congress party stands with the issues of the people of the India.

He also talked about the upcoming Kerala elections, for which he has been appointed as the observer by the Congress. He claimed that the BJP and the ruling CPI(M) were working together to bring the Congress down in Kerala.