Trump demands Iran's 'unconditional surrender' as Pezeshkian says some countries 'seeking mediation'

US President Donald Trump has demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender” to end the escalating conflict, promising economic rebuilding if Tehran agrees to new leadership.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says several countries have begun mediation efforts but insists any talks must also address those who initiated the war.

The United Nations has declared the West Asia conflict a major humanitarian crisis as violence spreads across the region. Lebanon reports hundreds killed and wounded in Israeli strikes, while thousands have been displaced amid intensifying Israel-Hezbollah clashes.

Despite rising tensions and oil price spikes, the International Energy Agency says global supply remains stable, with “plenty of oil in the market.”