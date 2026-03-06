Two pilots killed after Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jet crashes in Assam; search operation is underway

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed after a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong during a routine training mission. The Russian-origin aircraft had taken off from Jorhat airbase before losing radar contact around 7:42 pm. The victims were identified as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar. Following the crash, locals reported hearing a loud explosion and joined early search efforts using torches and lights.

Police and Air Force personnel reached the site soon after and launched a search and rescue operation. The Indian Air Force later confirmed the crash and mourned the loss of the two pilots.