Jaishankar justifies India's decision to allow Iranian ship dock in Kochi

EAM Jaishankar has underlined India's position on the events in the Indian Ocean. Recently an Iranian Vessel, IRIS Dena which was returning from India after participating in the Fleet review was sunk by the US while in international waters.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue on Saturday, the Minister while highlighting India's position said that India had offered another Iranian vessel docking at Kochi.

The IRIS Lavan, which took part in the International Fleet Review had earlier docked in Kochi after developing technical issues. India had been approached by Iran days before the IRIS Dena incident south of Sri Lanka.