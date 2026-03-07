TVK promises women support schemes on the eve of International Women's day

Vijay, president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), unveiled a range of welfare promises for women while addressing celebrations for International Women’s Day on Saturday. The announcements formed part of the party’s proposed manifesto aimed at improving the social and economic security of women across the state.

Among the major initiatives is the “Annapoorani Super Six Scheme,” under which every family will receive six free LPG gas cylinders each year. Under the “Annan Seer Thittam,” eight grams of gold and a silk saree will be presented to every girl at the time of her marriage. The “Kamarajar Educational Assurance Scheme” proposes ₹15,000 in annual financial assistance to every mother or guardian to support children’s education. The party also promised free travel for women in all categories of State Transport Corporation buses.

Additional proposals include free sanitary pads for women and the formation of “Rani Velu Nachiyar Padai,” a special initiative aimed at ensuring zero tolerance for crimes against women, along with the “Thaai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam,” which promises a gold ring for every newborn child.