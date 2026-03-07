Union Home Minister Amit Shah predicts BJP's winning run in upcoming elections

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure victories in the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Speaking at a public event, he said the party was steadily expanding its support base in both states and was optimistic about forming governments there in the future.

Shah made the remarks while addressing a programme organised to commemorate four years of the government in Uttarakhand. The event highlighted the achievements and development initiatives undertaken by the state administration during its tenure, with party leaders and supporters in attendance.

During his speech, Shah also emphasised the BJP’s broader political goals and organisational strength across India. He said the party would continue to work towards strengthening its presence in different regions, while focusing on governance, development, and welfare initiatives aimed at benefiting citizens across the country.