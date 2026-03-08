Indian institutions, including the censor board, are sub-offices of the BJP: CPI(M) MP John Brittas

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has claimed that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) will return to power in Kerala for a record-breaking third consecutive term. He also criticised both the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala, saying there is no difference between them.

Brittas further pointed to what he described as the growing corporatisation of the medical sector in Kerala. He said the Left has lost influence in many parts of India due to increasing political polarisation, which he attributed to the BJP.

When asked about the film Kerala Story 2, he called it a “septic tank movie”. He alleged that several Indian institutions, including the Central Board of Film Certification, have become sub-offices of the BJP.