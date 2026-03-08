Mamata Banerjee counters President's statements against West Bengal govt.

President Droupadi Murmu’s remarks criticizing the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal on Saturday have triggered a political slugfest. The President expressed displeasure with the state government over the choice of venue for the ninth International Santhal Conference, which was held in West Bengal

Responding to the criticism, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the district administration had already flagged the lack of proper arrangements at the venue for the event. She also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre of disrespecting and misusing the highest constitutional office in the country for its political agenda

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the controversy as “shameful and unprecedented,” claiming that the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had crossed all limits. Several BJP leaders have also criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government over the issue