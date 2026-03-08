MP Karti Chidambaram expresses confidence in DMK-Congress alliance victory in elections

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram expressed strong confidence that the alliance between the Indian National Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming elections. He stated that the partnership has consistently demonstrated unity and strength, which he believes will resonate with voters across Tamil Nadu. According to him, the alliance reflects a shared commitment to governance, development, and inclusive politics.

Karti Chidambaram also praised M. K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, for successfully building and maintaining a broad coalition of parties. He noted that bringing together diverse political groups under one platform shows effective leadership and strategic planning.

Chidambaram emphasized that such cooperation strengthens democratic values and ensures wider representation. He further said the alliance’s combined experience, grassroots support, and coordinated campaign strategy would play a key role in the elections. Expressing optimism, he added that the Congress–DMK partnership is well positioned to achieve a clear and convincing mandate.