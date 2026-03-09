IndiGo Delhi–Manchester flight returns after 8 hours in air amid West Asia airspace curbs

An IndiGo Delhi–Manchester flight was forced to return to Delhi after flying for nearly eight hours due to last-minute airspace restrictions linked to tensions in West Asia.

The aircraft had taken off from Delhi at 12:30 am on March 9, 2026, and was en route to the United Kingdom. To avoid the Persian Gulf region amid the conflict, the flight took a longer diversion over Africa, entering the continent through Ethiopia.

However, while flying over Eritrea, the aircraft had to make a midair U-turn and head back to Delhi. IndiGo said the decision was taken due to sudden airspace curbs in West Asia and added that it is coordinating with authorities to assess the possibility of resuming the journey.