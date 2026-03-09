Iran fires missiles at Dubai, Abu Dhabi; UAE air defences intercept drones | 2 injured

Tensions in the Gulf region are escalating as Iran intensifies retaliatory strikes across several countries.

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted four drones heading toward the Shaybah oilfield, while the United Arab Emirates confirmed its air defence systems responded to a missile attack.

Authorities said loud explosions heard in parts of the UAE were due to air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones. In Abu Dhabi, two residents were injured after debris fell following a successful interception.

Meanwhile, Bahrain sounded sirens and smoke was seen near the Bapco oil refinery. As the conflict widens, Gulf states face repeated missile threats amid rising regional tensions.