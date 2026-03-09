MEA chief Jaishankar briefs on West Asia war amid slogans by opposition

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar briefed the Upper House on the ongoing war in West Asia due to strikes by US and Israel. He outlined three key guiding factors shaping India’s approach to the ongoing regional issue, emphasizing peace, the safety of Indian citizens, and the protection of national interests. Jaishankar stated India supports efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability. He stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, calling for de-escalation, restraint, and measures to ensure the safety of civilians.

