TMC MP Derek O'Brien calls Election Commission chief 'completely unreliable' in Rajya Sabha

TMC MP Derek O'Brien called the Chief Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar 'completely unreliable'. He called for a discussion on Special Intensive Revision exercise that was recently carried out in multiple states and union territories across India, including West Bengal. Leader of the House J.P. Nadda on Tuesday reiterated his remarks that the Opposition doesn’t want actual debate inside the House. He slammed the Opposition for raising SIR inside the House even after the discussion on electoral reforms happened.