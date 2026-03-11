Air India Express Hyderabad–Phuket flight suffers nose wheel damage, Phuket airport temporarily shut

An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad to Phuket made a hard landing in Thailand, damaging its nose wheel.

Flight IX 938, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, departed Hyderabad at 6:23 am on Wednesday, and all 132 passengers were safely evacuated to a waiting area. The aircraft’s nose gear broke during landing, causing it to slide along the runway.

Emergency teams and airport authorities rushed to secure the scene, and the runway was closed for aircraft removal and safety inspections until 6:30 pm.

An Air India Express spokesperson confirmed the incident, highlighting that the nose wheel is a critical part of an aircraft’s landing gear system, and the crew followed all safety protocols.