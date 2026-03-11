Firewood prices surge in Madurai as LPG shortage pushes restaurants and hotels to wood stoves

A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Madurai has forced several restaurants and hotels to switch to firewood for cooking. The sudden shift has led to a sharp increase in demand for firewood across the city. As more eateries turn to wood-fired stoves, the price of firewood has nearly doubled from Rs 7,500 to Rs 15,000 per tonne. Anticipating further price hikes, many restaurant owners and buyers have started stocking firewood in advance. Demand has intensified further during the holy month of Ramadan, as several mosques use wood-fired stoves for large-scale cooking. Meanwhile, firewood supply from rural areas has declined due to labour shortages.