Mic is switched off when we speak: Congress MP Venugopal in no confidence motion debate

Congress MP Venugopal highlighted the 'systemic and ruthless choking of Parliamentary democracy' during the no confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. He questioned as to how the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is not allowed to speak in the House. KC accused PM Narendra Modi of 'misusing' the Speaker position as a tool to escape from the Parliament.

Om Birla had said that he 'advised' PM Modi to not come to the House during the first phase of the Budget session. He alleged to have prior information on protests against Mod by the opposition. The incident occurred during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.