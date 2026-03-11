Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Rahul Gandhi, says PM can never be compromised

A heated exchange unfolded in the Lok Sabha during a debate on an opposition resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the Prime Minister and matters related to national security can never be compromised.

During the discussion, Prasad said it was painful that the House was debating such an issue and claimed the move reflected the “ego of a leader.” Citing parliamentary practice and procedure, he urged the Leader of the Opposition to weigh his words carefully, particularly when speaking on sensitive national matters.

Responding to the remarks, Rahul Gandhi said the Lok Sabha does not belong to any single party but represents the entire country. His comments triggered loud protests and heated reactions from opposition members in the House.