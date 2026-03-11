SC allows passive euthanasia for first time in India on Ghaziabad man in comatose

The Supreme Court allowed passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old man, Harish Rana, who has been in a comatose condition for more than 12 years. by permitting the withdrawal of his artificial life support. He suffered severe head injuries after falling from the fourth floor of a building in 2013.

This could be the first instance of passive euthanasia in the country allowed by the apex court. Passive euthanasia refers to the intentional act of allowing a patient to die by withholding or withdrawing life support or treatment necessary to keep the patient alive.