Panic fueling grips cities: Motorists rush to petrol pumps, fill fuel in cans | Social media rumours

India is witnessing panic buying of fuel, with long queues reported at several petrol bunks in Chennai as motorists rush to fill their tanks. In viral footage circulating online, a man can be seen filling petrol into a plastic water can along with his bike’s tank, apparently to store fuel for later use. The sudden surge in demand has begun to strain fuel stations. In Chennai’s Tirumangalam, a petrol bunk displayed a “No Petrol” notice after supplies ran dry, while similar shortages were reported at some pumps in Tiruchirappalli. Authorities say there is no official fuel shortage and attribute the situation to panic-driven demand. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has urged the public not to panic.

