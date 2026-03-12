RN Ravi takes oath as 22nd Governor of West Bengal | Mamata Banerjee

Former IPS officer R. N. Ravi took oath as the 22nd Governor of West Bengal at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The oath of office was administered by Sujoy Paul, Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

Mamata Banerjee, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee and several senior ministers attended the ceremony. After taking the oath, Ravi greeted the Chief Minister during the event.

Ravi’s appointment follows the resignation of C. V. Ananda Bose as Governor. Bose said the reasons for stepping down from the constitutional post will remain confidential for now.