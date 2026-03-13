BJP misuses media to spread Islamophobia, alleges Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi brought urgent attention to the state of the media in India under the BJP. He alleged that the ruling party had misused the media as a tool to spread hatred and Islamophobia. Imran said that TV debates on topics like 'love jihad', 'vote jihad', and 'UPSC jihad' instead of issues like farmer crisis and unemployment plaguing the country. He requested for a committee for necessary interventions to prevent the abuse of the media and social media.