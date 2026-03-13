Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalitha's protégé VK Sasikala announces new party name and symbol

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s close confidante V. K. Sasikala has announced the formation of her new political party. The party has been named Anaithinthiya Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (APTMMK).

Sasikala unveiled the party flag on February 24, the birth anniversary of former CM J. Jayalalithaa. She also introduced the party’s symbol — a coconut grove. Sasikala said her party will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and indicated that it will forge alliances with other parties ahead of the polls.