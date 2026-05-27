TN CM Vijay meets PM Modi on maiden visit, discusses Mekedatu dam issue among others

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27. It is his first official visit to Delhi after assuming office as the state CM. He discussed a range of issues concerning the state at the meeting with Modi. These include rendering the state anthem 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' at the beginning of government events, opposition to Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project, the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lanka, and the establishment of a key defence research facility in the State.