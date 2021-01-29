Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood

Dr Anil K Sood, Professor and Co-Founder of The Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices, Hyderabad, discovers some pleasant surprises in the #EconomicSurvey.
|STOCK MARKET
|BSE
|NSE
Dr Anil K Sood, Professor and Co-Founder of The Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices, Hyderabad, discovers some pleasant surprises in the #EconomicSurvey.
O
P
E
N
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Rajasthan Congress MLA reaches Assembly on tractor to show support for farmers
US refuses to accept WHO's findings on COVID-19 in China, to verify results itself
Explainer: What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan
Agitating farmers not aiming change power at Centre: Tikait
Lok Sabha passes motion to thank President for his address