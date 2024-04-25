Other

Business Unbox | Are commercial baby foods safe, and how do companies exploit regulatory loopholes?

In this video, The New Indian Express's Monika Yadav emphasizes exclusive breastfeeding for infants up to six months, introducing nutrient-rich complementary foods until age two, and advises against the use of baby foods like Cerelac that contain added sugars. The video advocates for revisions to existing guidelines and stronger penalties for non-compliance to ensure better health for infants.