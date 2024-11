In an in-depth interaction with TNIE, Shikha Goel, DGP, Crime Investigation Department & Women Safety Wing, shares her views on pressing issues such as cybercrime, women’s safety in public places and child sexual abuse, apart from opening up on policing and her journey in the force. As director of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory, she states that implementing existing laws and quick disposal of pending cases are the need of the hour.