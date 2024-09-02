Interview | Hyderabad should be AI capital, beat Bengaluru: Sridhar Babu

Too much hype about tech was created in the 10 years of BRS rule but not much work was done, said Telangana IT & Industries Minister Sridhar Babu. Speaking to a TNIE team as part of Hyderabad Dialogues, he acknowledged that there was a big gap between Hyderabad and Bengaluru currently but said the state has to ultimately beat Karnataka in software exports. “AI is where we have to take a leap before some other state does so,” he added. Sridhar Babu noted that the state will soon come up with an MSME policy and a BFSI skill initiative that will benefit 10,000 students.