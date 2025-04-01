India’s heritage to be $1 trillion industry by 2034: Mohan Raghavan | Yoga | Interview

Our heritage assets such as yoga and ancient monuments are the root of industries that are currently worth about $350 billion and can be an engine that runs our country, notes Mohan Raghavan, head of the Department of Heritage Science and Technology at IIT-Hyderabad. Speaking to TNIE as part of Hyderabad Dialogues, Raghavan, who has a PhD in computational neuroscience and is also well-versed in Indic knowledge systems, points out that this massive sum goes under the radar because different parts of the heritage industry are bundled under different heads and departments – Indic apparel is under the Ministry of Textiles, Yoga under the Ministry of Ayush, and so on. He also speaks about research currently underway in his department and the work they have done on the Ramappa temple, the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Telangana.