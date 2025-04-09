"A man and a land named Bharat" | Manoj Kumar | Upkar 1967

Some forty-five odd kilometres from the sound and fury of the bustling administrative district of the Capital, nestled among endless stretches of wheat fields and mustard blossoms, stand the villages of Nangal Thakran and Dariyapur Kalan; two names that may mean little to the city crowds, but still hold an indelible influence on Indian cinema. It was here, nearly five decades ago, that the iconic Bollywood number Mere desh ki dharti – one that remains an anthem for the patriotic – for Manoj Kumar’s 1967 magnum opus Upkar was filmed.