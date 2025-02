Love & Crumble not only serves one of the best cookies in Bengaluru but baker Anutha Shetty also makes it a sensory experience at her artisanal bakery. On the Expressions Podcast with Neha, hear Anutha's story of how she fell in love with baking as a kid with her mum, the time she studied to be a cosmetic scientist in London and why she chose to eventually pursue her first love, of baking cookies.