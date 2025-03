Actor Priyadarshi of Balagam and Pelli Chupulu fame believes his way forward is in going global from local. In an interaction with the TNIE team, he talks about his upcoming movie Court-State vs Nobody. Reveals how the story of a falsely accused man was pitched to actor Nani, his journey from the University of Hyderabad to Tollywood and shares fun-filled anecdotes of his career, his action and dialect and why he chooses the films he does and more.