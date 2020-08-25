Sprint king Usain Bolt tests positive for covid-19 following birthday party

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist #Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at his home in #Jamaica, after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a mask-free party.
