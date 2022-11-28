FIFA World Cup 2022: Riots break out in Brussels after Morocco's shock win over Belgium

Morocco pulled off yet another World Cup shock, and it was Belgium’s aging “Golden Generation” that took the hit this time. Belgium lost 2-0 to Morocco in the Group F match in Doha. Morocco's victory over Belgium triggered clashes in #Brussels. The riots took place in several places across the Belgian capital, where dozens of soccer fans, some draped in Moroccan flags, clashed with riot police. Visuals shared on social media showed rioters overturning cars and setting cars and electric scooters on fire.