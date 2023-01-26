Women's cricket joins golden league, BCCI earns Rs 4669.99 crore for 5 WPL teams

The BCCI on Wednesday earned a Rs 4669.99 crore from the sale of five teams in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), with Adani Sportsline shelling out a massive Rs 1289 crore for the Ahmedabad team, which emerged as the most expensive franchise. IPL team owners Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals made successful bids of Rs 912.99 crore, Rs 901 crore and Rs 810 crore respectively to enter the WPL. Capri Global Holdings got the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore. Earlier this month, the BCCI sold the media rights of the Women's Premier League to Viacom18 for Rs 951 crore, getting a Rs 7.09 crore per match, for five years.