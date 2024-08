The Indian men's hockey team won its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic Games. Ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, nicknamed 'The Great Wall' of Indian hockey, played the last match of his glorious 18-year career. Skipper Harmanpreet scored twice as India beat Spain 2-1 in the bronze play-off at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The match was played at The Yves du Manoir Stadium, which also hosted events in the 1924 Paris Olympics 100 years ago.