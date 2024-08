Avani Lekhara became the first Indian to score two consecutive wins at at Paris Paralympics on August 30. She aced the 10m air rifle (SH1) shooting event on Friday. She scored 249.7 points by breaking her own Paralympic record of 249.6 at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021. Mona Agarwal won the bronze medal, marking another first for India with two medals in the same event. The SH1 category is for athletes who have movement affected in their arms, lower trunk, and legs or have no limbs.