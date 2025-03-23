Dhoni lite: Will this be CSK's new lethal weapon? | Thala Dhoni | CSK | IPL 2025

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off on 22 March and is in full swing, with fans buzzing with excitement. Among them, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) supporters are especially eager to see their beloved Thala, MS Dhoni and his iconic helicopter shot in action once again. Here is a very interesting update about the Jharkhand-born legend. At 43, Chennai Super Kings' very own Thala is believed to be planning a change of bat. He wants to unleash a 'lite' version of himself in IPL 2025.