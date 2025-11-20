Bradman Museum: Where the Don and cricket's origins come alive

The Bradman Museum in Bowral in New South Wales is a pilgrim centre for cricket fans from all over the world. Don Bradman, known as the Boy from Bowral, shifted to Bowral in 1911 and lived there till 1924. The house was restored by a cricket fanatic.

The Glebe Park, where Bradman played his first match, has been renamed as Bradman Oval. The oval and the memorial garden - where the ashes of Bradman and his wife were scattered - are part of Bradman Museum. Inside the museum, cricket and its origins come alive. It's not just Bradmania, including the Don's first bat, that is on offer. Countless stories of the game — from the magical to the whimsical— are celebrated too.