T20 World Cup: Indian bowlers seal 29-run victory over USA after captain's knock by SKY | IND vs USA

The Indian bowlers proved too hot to handle for the USA as the hosts began their T20 World Cup defence with a 29-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. India were reeling at one stage after losing six wickets for 77.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, along with Axar Patel, helped the team cross the three-figure mark before Yadav went berserk and powered India to a total of 161.

The USA may have felt they were still in the contest, but Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj, returning to the side after almost two years, ensured India sealed the win and secured two crucial points.