Pakistan withdraws boycott threat, to play India in T20 World Cup

India and Pakistan will play the T20 World Cup match on February 15 at Colombo. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cleared the national team to play India. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had previously boycotted the match in solidarity with Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to withdraw from the tournament after the International Cricket Council (ICC) denied its request to move its matches out of India. BCB cited security reasons amid rising tensions between India and Bangladesh. However, after a constructive dialogue and back-channel talks involving the three cricketing boards.