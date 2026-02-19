Abhishek Discharged Ahead of Namibia Clash | India vs Namibia Preview | T20 World Cup 2026

The camp of Team India received a timely boost ahead of their upcoming clash against Namibia, as opener Abhishek Sharma was discharged from hospital after being treated for a stomach infection. The left-hander had been under observation earlier this week, raising concerns about his availability for the fixture.

Team officials confirmed that Sharma is now recovering well and responding positively to medication. While he will continue to be monitored by the medical staff, early indications suggest he could rejoin light training sessions soon. His return significantly strengthens the batting unit, especially at the top of the order where his aggressive approach often sets the tone.

The management remains cautiously optimistic, prioritizing his full recovery before making a final call on his inclusion in the playing XI. With momentum on their side, the squad will hope to build on this positive development heading into the important encounter.