AUS Collapse! Zimbabwe Pull Off Stunning 23-Run Upset | Review | T20 World Cup 2026

After the dramatic double Super Over earlier in the tournament, we now have another major upset — Zimbabwe defeating Australia by 23 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Choosing to bowl first, Australia struggled to break through Zimbabwe’s disciplined batting lineup on a slow pitch. Zimbabwe posted 169/??, powered by a composed 64 from Brian Bennett*.

Chasing 170 on a sluggish Colombo surface, Australia’s big hitters Travis Head and Cameron Green fell early in the powerplay. The Aussies were reduced to 29/4, thanks to a fiery spell from Blessing Muzarabani and support from Brad Evans.