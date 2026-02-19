Bigger Pakistan Test Awaits | India Beat Namibia by 93 Runs | T20 World Cup 2026

India national cricket team secured a commanding 93-run victory over Namibia national cricket team in Delhi, delivering a clinical performance with both bat and ball. The margin suggested dominance, as India’s top order laid a solid foundation before the bowlers wrapped up proceedings efficiently. It was a professional outing that ensured valuable points and momentum.

However, despite the convincing result, the match revealed areas requiring attention. The middle order showed signs of vulnerability under pressure, and there were phases where the bowlers struggled to maintain consistent lines. Fielding lapses also crept in, offering Namibia brief openings that stronger opponents could exploit.

With a high-voltage clash against Pakistan national cricket team looming in Colombo, India will need sharper execution. The India-Pakistan rivalry demands precision, composure, and intensity, leaving little room for complacency.