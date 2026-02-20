Dropped by selectors, destined for captaincy | Indian volleyball legend GE Sridharan's life story

Indian volleyball legend G.E. Sridharan opens up about his extraordinary journey in an interview with TNIE’s Prithivishaa, tracing a path marked by grit, setbacks, and triumph. Once dropped from his school team, Sridharan recalls how that rejection became the spark that fueled his determination. Instead of giving up, he trained harder, turning disappointment into motivation and quietly building the foundations of a remarkable career.

In candid moments, he speaks about working as a coolie at Nampally Railway Station during difficult times, balancing survival with ambition. Those years, he says, shaped his resilience and mental strength far beyond the volleyball court. Every hardship deepened his hunger to succeed and represent the nation with pride.

His perseverance ultimately led him to captain the Indian volleyball team and win numerous international laurels. Reflecting on his journey, Sridharan credits discipline, humility, and unwavering belief for transforming adversity into achievement and lasting sporting legacy.