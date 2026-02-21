Is South Africa the Team to Beat India? | Super 8 Preview | T20 World Cup 2026

India begin their Super 8 campaign against South Africa national cricket team in Ahmedabad, facing what could be their toughest test yet. As the tournament moves into its decisive phase, the Proteas appear balanced, disciplined and quietly dangerous. Their bowling unit has delivered under pressure, while their batting order shows depth and adaptability in high-stakes moments.

For India national cricket team, the challenge will be maintaining the unbeaten rhythm that has defined their campaign so far. The Men in Blue have displayed authority with both bat and ball, but knockout stages demand sharper execution and calmer nerves. Any lapse in the middle overs or overreliance on key players could open a window.

Is South Africa the team to finally crack India’s momentum in this T20 World Cup? Watch the full preview and analysis to find out.