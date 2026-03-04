India vs England Semifinal Preview | Can Surya & Co Reach the Final? | T20 World Cup 2026

It’s semifinal time at the iconic Wankhede Stadium as the India national cricket team take on the defending champions England cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Can Suryakumar Yadav and Team India rise to the occasion and book a place in the final? How have both sides prepared for this crucial clash?

What are the key match-ups that could decide the game? Gomesh S breaks down the tactics, training sessions and what to expect in this episode of Fours and Sixes.

Will India hold their nerve, or will England spoil the party?