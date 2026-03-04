Unbeaten South Africa vs New Zealand | 1st Semifinal Preview | T20 World Cup 2026

The first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 is here — and it’s unbeaten South Africa national cricket team taking on a resilient New Zealand national cricket team at the iconic Eden Gardens.

The Proteas have been flawless so far and head into the knockout as favourites. But this is a semifinal — and New Zealand have built a reputation for turning the tables in crunch matches.

Can South Africa continue their unbeaten run and reach the final? Or will the Kiwis script another famous knockout upset? Full match preview, key battles, pitch report and predictions inside.