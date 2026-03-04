Under Pressure to Unstoppable! Sanju Samson 97 vs West Indies | India vs England

In a high-stakes knockout clash at the T20 World Cup, Team India delivered when it mattered the most. Facing an unpredictable West Indies side, the pressure was immense — and stepping up to the occasion was none other than Sanju Samson.

With an unbeaten 97 under extreme scrutiny and months of criticism behind him, Samson produced a match-winning masterclass to guide India into the semifinals.

India will now face England cricket team on March 5 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in what promises to be a blockbuster semifinal clash. Can India go all the way?

Is this the tournament that redefines Sanju Samson’s career? Watch the full breakdown, key moments, and what this means for India’s title hopes!