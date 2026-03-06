Samson & Bumrah Take India Into T20 World Cup Final | IND vs ENG Thriller | Ind vs NZ

India are through to the T20 World Cup final after a thrilling 7-run victory over England in a high-scoring semifinal.

In a pulsating contest, Sanju Samson produced a spectacular innings to anchor India’s batting effort, while Jasprit Bumrah delivered under pressure with crucial overs in the death.

With vital support from Axar Patel, India managed to defend their total against a strong England cricket team lineup.

In this episode of Fours and Sixes, Gomesh S breaks down the key moments, match-turning performances, and what lies ahead as India national cricket team prepare to face the New Zealand national cricket team in the T20 World Cup final.