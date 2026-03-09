Team India Create History at Home! 🏆 Back-to-Back T20 World Cup Glory | T20 Worldcup 2026

History has been made! 🇮🇳 The India national cricket team delivered a once-in-a-generation performance to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and create multiple records in front of more than 85,000 roaring fans. For the first time in tournament history, a team has won back-to-back T20 World Cups — and India did it in unforgettable style. Even more special, this historic triumph came on home soil, something no team had achieved before in the competition.

India’s batting unit powered the side to a massive 255, setting the stage for a dominant performance. The bowlers then sealed the deal, completing a dream day for Indian cricket and sending fans into celebration across the country. From explosive batting to disciplined bowling, this was a complete team performance that will be remembered for years. Watch the highlights, reactions, and analysis of a historic day when Team India etched their name in cricket history.